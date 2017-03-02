Roger A. Harmon (1942 – 2017)

Roger Allan Harmon, age 74 of Wauseon, passed on to his heavenly home on February 27, 2017, after a long battle with numerous health issues. Roger was born on June 9, 1942, to Glen and Dorothy (Overmyer) Harmon in rural Delta. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Kathy (Kathleen Schrader McKelvey) Harmon, children Julie (Bill) Zelina of Mentor-on-the Lake; Markus of Phoenix, AZ; Jeff (Katie) of Fayette; Angie (Terry) Manuszak of Dayton; and Cheryl (Dennis) Lemmon of Edon; as well as 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild, also sisters Betty Keough of Kunkle and Carol Harmon of Wauseon, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and Donald Harmon, and sister Joan Keough.

He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, returning home to become a skilled worker for several NW Ohio manufacturing companies, eventually retiring from TRW in Fayette as a machinist. Never one to sit still, Roger became a volunteer at Fulton County Health Center, showing kind empathy for the patients he assisted and loyal friendship to fellow volunteers and hospital staff. He attended Crossroads Evangelical Church and was a member of the local Vietnam Veterans group and American Legion.

Despite the many trials of his life, Roger met each day with a song in his heart and a smile on his face. He never met a stranger. Due to the necessity to keep his sodium intake very low because of a heart condition, he became a skilled cook and was enthusiastic about helping others facing the same challenge. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family and will be sadly missed by them. He also enjoyed classical music, tropical fish, raising cactus, reading, photography, coffee, and cats.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St. in Wauseon. Visitation is Friday, March 3, from 2:00-6:00 p.m., and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, prior to the memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Evangelical Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the American Cancer Society, or an agency of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.