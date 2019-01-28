Roger Mann (1951-2019)

Roger H. Mann, 67, of Lake Seneca, Montpelier, Ohio passed away suddenly at his home, January 20, 2019.

He was born March 20, 1951 at Detwiler Hospital, Wauseon, OH. to Robert and Eddress Mann.

Surviving are his sister Lynda (Louie) Herzog of Fayette, Ohio; his niece Stacey Kraft; nephews, Ryan (Jilian) Head of Morenci, MI. and Jason Head of Blissfield, MI.; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his great grandparents Harold and Laura Mann.

Roger graduated from Hilltop High School, West Unity, OH. In 1969 and Oakland Park Community College, Oakland Park, Florida. He enjoyed his early years living on the family farm. Roger played basketball at Hilltop and was proud of his track career there. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1969 until 1973.

He served Oakland Park, Florida as a police officer and was also on the fire department there. Roger was involved with the Community Theater in Oakland Park and sang and acted there.

He moved to Lake Seneca following his retirement, and greatly enjoyed living at the lake and going to garage sales in the area during the summers. He enjoyed having several cats during his retirement years.

Arrangements are being handled by Caring Cremations of Toledo, Ohio. Memorials may be made to charities of the donor’s choice.

