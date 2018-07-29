Rogers, Alvarez Lift Norfolk Over Toledo 5-1

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Pedro Alvarez homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Josh Rogers hurled seven scoreless innings as the Norfolk Tides beat the Toledo Mud Hens 5-1 on Saturday.

Rogers (7-8) allowed three hits while striking out two and walking three to pick up the win.

Norfolk went up 2-0 in the fourth after Alvarez hit a solo home run.

The Tides later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Mike Yastrzemski drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Alvarez, while Luis Sardinas hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Jacob Turner (1-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

With the win, Norfolk improved to 6-3 against Toledo this season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

