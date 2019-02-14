Roland Vasconcellos (1939-2019)

Roland Aragon Amaral Vasconcellos, 79, Naples, Florida formerly of Bryan passed away on February 12, 2019 at Physicians Regional Hospital, Naples, Fl. Born to Joseph B. Vasconcelos and Bertha (Amaral) Vasconcelos, April 19th, 1939 in Taunton, MA.

He was raised on the island of San Miguel in the Azores Islands, Portugal. Married Janice Brown on September 23, 1963. Received Bachelor’s degrees in both Economics and French from Franklin College in 1963.



Roland worked for 30 years for the State of Ohio as a Probation and Parole officer. His role was also Chief Probation Officer in Williams County for 30 years. In 1990 he was awarded Probation Officer of the year for the State of Ohio. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s church serving as a Eucharistic Minister, and Christopher for many years.

He was also a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Roland loved to share his blessings with children of third world countries. He has sponsored over twenty kids financially to receive better education and food for their families through the Unbound Organization. Having formerly played semi-professional soccer in Portugal, he loved coaching youth Soccer and baseball in Bryan. Being fluent in five different languages, he loved to watch soccer being broadcast from different countries.



In retirement, Roland became an expert genealogist, spending much of his time reviewing microfiche and translating Latin and Portuguese documents over the course of ten years. He wrote a book recounting his family history to the year 875.



Roland will be remembered for his sense of humor, and how he cherished his faith and family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Brown Vasconcellos, of Naples, Fl. Three sons: Anthony (Kathy) of Cincinnati, OH, Jon (Karen) of Flower Mound, TX, and Tim (Shannon) of Mason, OH. His Grandchildren: Ryan, Jennifer, Julia, Krista, Ana, Ella, and Joey. Also survived by one brother, Tony (Venilde) from Palm Coast, Fl. Preceding him in death were his parents as well as one brother, Conrad from Lakewood, NJ.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 12:00-1:30 P.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A Mass will be held at 1:30 P.M. with Father David Tscherne officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers Memorials are requested to Roland’s favorite charities: Unbound (unbound.org), the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati (DSAGC.com) and The Ataxia Foundation (ataxia.org).

