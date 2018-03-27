Roman Tyson Dominique (2001-2018)

Roman Tyson Dominique, 17, of rural West Unity, OH, died unexpectedly March 26, 2018. Born January 15, 2001, in Wauseon, he was the son of Trent Tyson and Angelique (Stambaugh) Dominique.

Roman was currently a Junior enrolled at Fayette Local Schools. There he was a member of the FFA, was a percussion leader in band, once served as secretary of his Class of 2019, and played golf in junior high. He was active in his 4-H group, Franklin Blue Ribbons, where he was recently elected treasurer. He enjoyed showing show pigs, and in 2014, he earned third place at the Ohio State Fair.

An outdoorsman at heart, Roman enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, landscaping, and ATV and snowmobile riding. He was a lover of animals, and had a loving companion in his bulldog, Oliver. Since the young age of 9, Roman greatly aspired to serve his country as a member of the United States Army.

Surviving to mourn his sudden loss in addition to his parents, Trent and Angie, are his sister, Ashton Dominique at home; maternal grandparents, Mary Nofzinger of Winter Haven, FL and Hal Stambaugh of Fayette; paternal grandmother, Martha Dominique of West Unity; maternal great-grandfather Richard Dupont of Defiance; maternal aunts and uncles, Jenny (Chad) Harr of Defiance, Jason (Amber) Nofzinger of Montpelier, and Debra (Larry) Slattman of West Unity; paternal aunts and uncles, Michelle Bingman of West Unity, Patty Pinnette of Kunkle, Randy Dominique of Fayette, Bobby (Debbie) Dominique of Katy, TX, and Rick Dominique of West Unity; and numerous cousins and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Drake Tyson Dominique; his paternal grandfather, Richard Dominique; his maternal great-grandmother, Audrey Dupont; and his maternal step-grandfather, Willard Nofzinger.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, March 30, 2018, from 2-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, at the funeral home, with Pastor Paul Baker officiating. Private family burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Archbold.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Roman’s memory to benefit the Four County ADAMhs Board. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

