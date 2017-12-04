Ronald Echler (1948 – 2017)

Ronald “Ron” E. Echler, age 69 of Swanton, passed away November 30, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 29, 1948 in Toledo, OH to the late Donald Echler and Maxine Echler who survives.

Ron served two years in Germany with the U.S Army from 1968-1970. On October 24, 1970 he married Carol Meeks. After the Army, Ron worked 20 years at Champion Spark Plug in Toledo until it was relocated. He later worked as a set-up man at Tenneco Automotive in Napoleon for 20 years. Ron was an avid collector and seller of antiques and toys. He also shared his love of recreational shooting with family and his best friend, John. Most of all, Ron enjoyed spending time with his family; either watching grandkids show at the Fulton County Fair, playing board games or watching movies with them. He loved to help as a greeter at Cedar Creek Church along with volunteering when needed.

Ron will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Carol; children, Amy Echler-Pedersen (Jim Fawver), Lee (Heather) Echler, Ann (Rick) Cross; furkids, Bob and Charlie; grandkids, Jordan Pedersen, Dylan Cross, Luke Cross, Tyler Echler and Cassi Cross; step-mother, Fran Echler; two brothers; two sisters; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his father, Ron was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Clarence Meeks; mother-in-law, Leone Meeks and brothers-in-law, Mike Halpin and Wayne Donaghue.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 4, 2017 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service for Ron will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cedar Creek Church, 6950 Whitehouse Square Rd., Whitehouse, OH 43571 or Cherry Street Mission, 105 17th St., Toledo, Ohio 43604 in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.