Ronald F. Beroske (1935 – 2017)

Ronald Francis Beroske, beloved husband of Janet Marie (LaVigne), age 82, of Delta, Ohio, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on His big dude ranch in Heaven on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

He, and his twin brother Richard (dec.), were born to Clarence and Lucy (Zeiler) Beroske on March 4, 1935. He is also the brother to the late Jane Deye. On November 14, 1959, he married Janet, the love of his life.

Born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, Ron and his brother founded Beroske Brothers Greenhouse (BBG) in 1956. Tending to the thousands of flowers and vegetables grown each year and being a friend to the numerous BBG employees was his passion until he retired just three years ago. He was a faithful member of the Delta Assembly of God, and he and Janet were involved in Mission work on Indian Reservations throughout Arizona. He was a kind and generous man who was always eager to help those in need. Ron had a passion for the outdoors and horses.

Throughout his long life he was a devoted husband, father and follower of Christ. He will be greatly missed by his 6 children; Susan (John) Hallett, Kristin (Joseph) Hopkins, Stephen (Deborah), Paul, Philip (Clara Seyvet), and Lynette Beroske (David) Dowling; 14 grandchildren, Amy Hallett, Anna Hallett, Alyse Hallett (Jason Brown) and Adrienne (Preston) Lantz, David Hopkins (dec.), Marie Hopkins and Laura Hopkins, Adam Beroske and Kyle Beroske, Haley Beroske and Hannah Beroske, Lucas Beroske, Emma Beroske and Evan Beroske-Seyvet; and 4 great-grandchildren, Amya and Aariyah Hallett, Oliver and Marcus Brown; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Steinbaugh and Nancy Beroske.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, March 12th from 2 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631). Visitation will continue Monday, March 13th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Delta Assembly of God, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Trowbridge officiating. Burial will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Delta Assembly of God, 405 W. Main St., Delta, OH 43515.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com