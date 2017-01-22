Ronald Green (1958 – 2017)

Ronald “Ronnie” Green, age 58, of Whitehouse, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday morning, January 19, 2017. He was born in Wauseon on August 12, 1958 to the late Richard Green and Joan (Taylor) Green. Ronnie attended Delta High School before receiving his GED. He was most recently employed as a mill-rite with Gerdau Macsteel in Monroe, MI. On August 27, 2005 he married Donna J. Fischer and she survives.

Some of Ronnie’s favorite activities were fishing and hunting; while in his earlier years some of his hobbies included horses and motorcycle riding.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Richard Green in 2009; mother, Joan Joyce Green in 2015 and sister, Kelli Green.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Donna J. Green; children, Ronald L. Green II, Chelsea Green, Ryan A. Burdo and Rachael A. Burdo; grandson, Melvin J. Rayoum IV; sisters, Vickie (Jack) Adams of Delta, Kathy Gilders of Delta, Jodi Green of Swanton and Kim (Kip) Roop of Swanton; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Funeral services for Ronnie will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday also at the funeral home. Pastor Scott Rashley will be officiating.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family to assist with the future education of his grandson. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com