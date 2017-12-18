Ronald Norris Sr. (1940 – 2017)

Ronald “Bill” Norris Sr., age 77, of Pettisville and formerly of Liberty Center, peacefully joined his wife in Heaven early Saturday morning; December 16, 2017 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Bill was born July 27, 1940 in Wauseon to the late Harry Norris and Lavina (Kessler) Norris.

On August 2, 1958 he married Bonnie Jean Meeker and together shared 57 wonderful years until her passing on August 1, 2016.

Bill began his work career at the Delta Farmers Elevator and later served over 18 years as plant manager for Davis Farm Service in Delta. After retiring, he enjoyed helping area farmers with their projects and crops. Bill was a co-owner of Country Cousin’s Crafts for 18 years along with his wife, Bonnie. He was a member of the True North Ministry Center in Wauseon; where he and his wife were active volunteering where ever needed. Bill and Bonnie loved their grandchildren very much and attended every event in which their grandchildren were involved.

He is survived by his sons, Ronald “Bill” (Jackie) Norris Jr. and Robert “Bob” (Linda) Norris; sister, Marilyn (Cliff) Foreman; grandchildren, Wendy (Derek) Walz, Tyler Norris, Kyle Norris, Corey Norris and Kaitlin Norris; great grandchildren, Aster, Garrett, Ash, Mekie, Genet, Ethan Walz, Makayla, Jayden and Dillon Norris; along with his canine companion, “Daisy Mae”.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, Decemeber 21, 2017 at the True North Ministry Center, 850 West Elm Street in Wauseon; where a memorial service celebrating Bill’s life will begin at 7:00 PM. Private interment will be at Wauseon Union Cemetery prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the True North Ministry Center in his name. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

