Ronald Robinson (1926 – 2017)

Ronald R. Robinson, age 91, of Stryker passed away late Friday December 1, 2017 at Genesis of Bryan following an extended illness.

Prior to his retirement he had owned CR Home Furnishings in Archbold for many years and had also owned and operated R Home Interiors in Stryker.

Mr. Robinson was born on June 20, 1926 in Stryker, Ohio the son of the late Robert J. and the late Ethel (Cramer) Robinson. On June 27, 1948 he married the former Jeanne Grisier and she survives. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Stryker where he had served on many committees, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge, and the Shriners. He had also served on the Stryker School Board, the former Stryker Public Utilities Board as well as the Advisory Board of the Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Stryker branch. He enjoyed sports and was a diehard fan of the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving besides his wife Jeanne are two daughters; Sandy (John) Kurivial of Stryker, Rhonda (Rod) Bruot of Bryan and five grandchildren, David Kurivial of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Stephanie Kurivial of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jennifer (Dusty) Potter of Indianapolis, IN Matthew (Rachel) Bruot of Columbus and Amanda Bruot of Seattle, WA. Also surviving are great-grandchildren; Jaxon Potter and Ruth Bruot. Preceding him in death besides his parents was his brother John Robinson.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Lutheran Church, the Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., New York, New York 10001or the charity of the Donor's Choice.