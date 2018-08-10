Ronald Sprouse (1948-2018)

Ronald G. Sprouse, age 70, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born in Napoleon on February 14, 1948 to the late Robert Sprouse and Minnie (Meyer) Sprouse.

He was a graduate of Ridgeville High School. On June 22, 1974 he married Sue Markley and together were blessed with three daughters, Sandi, Shannon and Sara. He was a Veteran having served with the U.S Army and being discharged in 1977. Ron retired from Tenneco Automotive in 2010. Some of his fondest hobbies included playing horseshoes, riding his scooter and spending time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 44 years, Sue; daughters, Sandi (Dan) Wilson, Shannon Swartz and Sara (Brandon) Mersing; brother, Richard Sprouse; grandchildren, Marisa (Andy) Wagner, Michael (Alyese) Zuchowski, McKenzie (David) Zuchowski, Alex Sprouse, Shelby Swartz and Brandy Swartz; great grandchildren, Casee Wagner, Anderson Wagner and Lyla Zuchowski.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, on Sunday, August 12, 2018 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM. A service celebrating Ron’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 13, 2018 at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St, Wauseon, Ohio 435567. Private interment at Winameg Cemetery will preceed the funeral service.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may make contributions to Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

