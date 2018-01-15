Ronald Thompson (1938 – 2018)

Ronald D. Thompson, 79, of Pioneer passed away Saturday evening at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier.

He was born on December 20, 1938 in Kunkle to Lauren R. and Vada M. (Fisher) Thompson.

He was part of the last class to graduate from Pioneer High School in 1957. On November 22, 1958 he married Bertha L. Gambler in Pioneer and she preceded him in death in 2007.

Ronald worked at Essex Wire in Hillsdale, Michigan for 23 years, and Custom Fit in Pioneer for 10 years before retiring from Pioneer Transformer in 2010 after 10 years. He was a fan of both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Detroit Tigers.

He is survived by his two children, Brad (Brenda) Thompson of Waterloo, Indiana and Lisa L. Thompson-Dorinski of Pioneer; four grandchildren Ben (Kristy) Thompson, Brandy Thompson, Joe Thompson and Heather Dorinski-Figgins; seven great grandchildren; and one brother Roger (Marriane) Thompson of Pioneer.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bertha, one sister Norma Jean Shaffer, infant brother Richard Thompson and one grandchild Bartholomew Thompson.

Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor's choice or to the family.