Ronald W. Beeker (1937 – 2017)

Ronald Wallace “Ron” Beeker, 79, of Pioneer, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2017 at Hillside Country Living in Bryan. He was born on November 8, 1937 in Blissfield, Michigan to Wallace J. and Muriel (Comstock) Beeker. Ron graduated from Addison High School in Addison, Michigan in 1957. He served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany, France, and Lebanon during peacetime from 1957-1960. In June 1960 Ron married Janet Peebles and she preceded him in death. In 1985 Ron received his Associates Degree in Drafting from Jackson Community College. In February 1992, he married Jane E. (Sellers) Bell and she preceded him in death on December 27, 2014.

Ron was a farmer. He also worked for M&S Manufacturing in Hudson, Michigan, Alsons Corporation in Hillsdale, Michigan, Addison Products in Addison, Michigan, Challenge Industries in Bryan, Ohio, Style Mark in Archbold, Ohio and in 2000 he retired from Fypon Limited as a manufacturing drafting engineer. Ron attended Alvordton United Brethren Church. He loved woodworking, gardening, growing flowers, baking texas sheet cakes and camping.

Ron is survived by his son, Alan (Julie) Beeker of Hillsdale, Michigan; daughter, Amy (Dave) Pease of St. Claire Shores, Michigan; four step sons, Dr. Clarence “Butch” (Ellen) Bell of Bryan, Ohio, Denny (Marti) Bell of Bryan, Don Bell (Beth Bakucz) of Fayette, Ohio and Kenny (Theresa) Bell of Van Buren, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Ashlynn (Chase) Brittan of Joplin, Missouri, Celia, Christian, Victor and Olivia Beeker all of Hillsdale, Michigan; six step grandchildren; several step great grandchildren; and two sisters, Joyce (Bill) Roberge of Perrysburg, Ohio and Dona (Dave) Meinhart of Brownsville, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Janet Beeker; second wife, Jane E. Bell-Beeker; brother, Jacob Beeker; and sister, Barbara Butler.

Visitation for Ron will be on Thursday, January 19th from 2-8 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20th at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Military Honors will be presented by the Pioneer Veterans.

Donations may be made to Alvordton United Brethren Church. Online condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com