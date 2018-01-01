Ronald Weber (1944 – 2017)

Ronald “Ron” J. Weber, 73, of Pioneer passed away Tuesday afternoon at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan.

He was born on January 5, 1944 in Fulton County to Elmer J. and Dorothy L. (Grime) Weber. Ron was a member of the Kunkle Presbyterian Church and in 1996 he started working at Quadco Rehabilitation Center in Stryker.

He is survived by one brother, John (Marilyn) Weber of Dayton; one sister, Anna Belle Reagle of Ney, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Alice Moore and Ruby Parent.

Memorial contributions may be given to Quadco Rehabilitation Center.