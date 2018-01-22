Rosa Williams (1923 – 2018)

Rosa M. Williams of Perrysburg and formerly of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2018 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She will now be able to reunite with her husband, Robert, with the glory of Chirst’s guidance.

Rosa Magdalene Haas was born on July 23, 1923, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Conrad and Amelia Haas. She has eleven siblings in her family of whom all but one has preceded her in death.

Rosa married Robert Williams on April 6, 1947, after Robert returned home from four and one-half years of Army duty from World War II. They would later farm and operate a dairy business for the next forty years.

Rosa and Robert attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Ohio. It was there that Rosa spent a lot of her time. She taught Sunday School for the preschool children for twenty years, and she taught Vacation Bible School for ten of those twenty years. Rosa could be found every Saturday morning cleaning candle sticks for the Altar Guild in preparation for Sunday services. She also quilted on Saturdays at Sauder Museum in Archbold, Ohio and then decided to pursue cake baking and decorating classes.

Her pride at home was her vegetable and flower gardens. She had that ‘magical green thumb.’ Anything that was touched by her hands would flourish. She was often found in her kitchen, canning tomatoes and blanching the vegetables that she grew. Rosa had always felt that God blessed her hands for her cooking and sewing skills.

Rosa and Robert had two children, Dennie Williams married Cheryl Edwards and they have one daughter, Lindsay, who is currently attending The University of Toledo. Lindsay kept her grandparents busy by filling their calendar with dance recitals, volleyball games, basketball games, and baton twirling events.

Debbie Williams married Brian Towns and they have two sons. Kiel Towns married Ashley Dieter. After serving in the US Army as Captains, they now reside in Frankfort, Illinois. Tyler Towns married Lauren Weaver. Lauren and Tyler will soon relocate to Zionsville, Indiana. Between the two boys, Robert and Rosa attended over 350 soccer games.

Rosa lived for her family. She instilled respect and kindness for others, hard work ethics, and responsibility for animals within her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family remaining here, but will be doubly appreciated by her presence when she reunites with Robert. As Robert said before he passed, “I’ll be waiting for you honey.”

Those planning a monetary donation in Rosa’s memory are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grisierfh.com.