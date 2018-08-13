Rosario’s Single Leads Fort Wayne To 5-2 Win Over West Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jeisson Rosario hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 5-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday.

The single by Rosario capped a two-run inning and gave the TinCaps a 2-1 lead after Hunter Jarmon hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The TinCaps later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Gabriel Arias scored on a fielder’s choice, while Jack Suwinski and Esteury Ruiz hit RBI singles in the sixth.

West Michigan missed a scoring opportunity in the third, when Jordan Pearce struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Fort Wayne right-hander Luis Patino (5-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carson Lance (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Dylan Coleman recorded his first save of the season.

The Whitecaps failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Brock Deatherage singled five times for the Whitecaps. Kody Clemens doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

