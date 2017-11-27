Rose Boothman (1937 – 2017)

Rose Marie Boothman, age 80, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away at 8:22 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2017, at Genesis Healthcare in Bryan where she had been a resident for the past five years with an extended illness. She was surrounded by her daughters and their husbands.

Rosie was born on November 4, 1937, in Kunkle, Ohio, the daughter of Ronald S. and Thelma (Van Nortwick) Flightner. Rosie married Hillis D. Boothman on August 13, 1953 in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death in 2013.

Rosie graduated from Kunkle School and Hillsdale College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She was a substitute teacher for North Central Schools and tutored children in her home.

Rosie was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother, loved gardening, canning and sewing. She was an avid entrepreneur and had started numerous businesses including, EKK Fashions, All Naturals Soaps and Lotions, Hometown News and a soda shop in Pioneer.

Surviving are her daughters, Pamela (Michael) Baker, of Pioneer, Cherie (Charles) Francis, of Ney and Lori (Randy) Beck, of Alvordton; her son, Hillis (Sandy) Boothman, Jr., of Camden, Michigan and Joel (Leigh) Boothman, of Pioneer; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

There will be no services per Rosie’s request. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Toys for Tots, either in person or by online donation.

