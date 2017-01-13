Rose M. Smith (1965 – 2017)

Rose M. Smith, 51, of Montpelier, formerly of Russell Springs, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at her home. She was born on November 25, 1965 in Morenci, MI to Harold and Florence (Wilcox) Miller. On July 5, 2013 she married Jerry K. Smith in Russell Springs, KY and he survives. Rose worked for many years for Robinair in Montpelier. She loved her many pets and her horses.

Rose is survived by her husband Jerry; three dogs, Droopy, Tater and Jase; three children, Renee Rivers and Darrell Robbins both of Youngstown, OH and Tina (Dan) Kinser of Bryan, OH; nine grandchildren; three siblings, Melody Peterson of Wisconsin, Doris (Jeff) Fisher of Fremont, OH and Charles (Synthia) Henson of Hillsdale, MI; three step sons, Jeryme (Melissa) Koch of Paulding, Anthony Smith of Russell Springs, KY and Reno (Jennifer) Smith of Liberty, KY; 3 step grandchildren; mother-in-law, Carol Reliford of Rushsylvania, OH; step father and mother-in-law, Donald (Carol) Miller of Pioneer; sister-in-law, Shirley (Mike) Rodgers of Rushsylvania, OH; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Robert Henson and Brian Shelly and her granddaughter, Paisley.

Visitation for Rose will be on Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 12-3 pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses. Online condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com