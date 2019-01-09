Rosella Lautermilch (1928-2019)

Rosella Mae Lautermilch, 90, of Camden, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. Rosella was born on August 16, 1928 in Northwest Township, Ohio to Alfred E. and Edna M. (Norrick) Traxler.

Rosella graduated from Edon High School in 1946. On February 2, 1947 she married Ralph Lautermilch and he preceded her in death in 2007. Rosella was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife who lovingly supported and took care of her family.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Ila) Lautermilch of Camden; two grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Lautermilch of Camden and Jennifer (Bobbie) Francis of Minerva, OH; six great grandchildren, Katelyn, Taylor, Alaina and Ella Lautermilch and Sydni and Bode Francis; and son-in-law Mark Brill of Waterville, OH.

Rosella was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ralph, son Marvin Lautermilch in 1989 and daughter Rose Marie Brill in 1996.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer with funeral services immediately following at 12:00 pm with Pastor Steve Smith to officiate. Rosella will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.





