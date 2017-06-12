Rosemarie Karlstadt (1938 – 2017)

Rosemarie Karlstadt, 79 years, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in her daughter, Penny’s residence in Midway, Georgia.

Rosemarie was born February 24, 1938 in Mark Center, Ohio, the daughter of the late Eugene and Marie (Bereininger) Thompson.

She married Richard A. McClure on August 1, 1955 in Angola, Indiana, and the marriage ended in divorce. She then married Herbert Karlstadt on February 26, 1982, and he preceded her in death on November 29, 1997.

Rosemarie was employed in the food service department at Bryan Hospital. She later worked as a Private Care Home Health Aide. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and the Bryan Eagles. Rosemarie loved to fish, put puzzles together and plant flowers. She treasured the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her seven children, Richard (Patty) McClure of Trinity, Alabama, Debra (David) Shuler of New Bavaria, Ohio, Penny (Michael) Mahoney of Midway, Georgia, Kimberly (Doug) Fox of Huntsville, Alabama, Melinda (Robert) Siebert of West Unity, Jennifer (Raymond) Garcia of Napoleon and Amanda S. (Andrew) McCain of Ney; 24 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Eugene Thompson of Foofian, Ohio and James (Roxanne) Thompson of Angola, Indiana; five sisters, Barbara (William) Fowler of Bryan, Patricia Shankster of Defiance, Lela (David) Castro of California, Linda Thompson of Pioneer and Laura (Bill) Race of Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one son, David McClure, one daughter, Caroline Marie McClure; two brothers, Larry Thompson and Jerry Thompson and one sister, Sherry Thompson.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to First Lutheran Church, 210 North Cherry Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

