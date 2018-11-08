Russell Watson (1948-2018)

Russell Dean Watson age 70 of Clear Lake, Indiana and formerly of Archbold Ohio, went home to be with Jesus on November 6, 2018 at the Cleveland Clinic, where he had been failing in health for the past 7 weeks. Russ received a single lung transplantation on August 29th,2017 and although that incredible gift granted him an extra year of life on this earth, he endured many struggles.

He was born on July 24, 1948 in Urbana, Ohio to Bert and Minnie Watson and they precede him in death. Also preceding him in death are 3 brothers, Ralph , Roger and Ray Watson along with a nephew, Jeffrey Watson and father-n-law Charles Frazer.

Russ was a BGSU graduate. On August 1st, 1970 he married Janis (Dean) Watson and she survives. He spent 47 years of his career dedicated to building the Russ Watson Financial Agency in Archbold. Helping others brought him great joy and it was evident in the top-notch care that he always provided his clients. He received many honors for his outstanding sales and performance over the years, among them he was recognized twice as the National Leader of the company.

He and his wife Janis raised 3 children in the Archbold area and upon retirement moved to Clear Lake, Indiana. Together they loved lake life and all of the memories made with friends and family. He loved taking the grandkids on boat rides, fishing, tubing, trips to the ice cream store on the golf cart, and spoiling them with morning donuts. He delighted in seeing his grandkids enjoy all of the lake toys. His family hosted a surprise 70thbirthday party at the lake in July for him and that was the highlight of his summer.

In the recent years, the winter months were spent in Venice, Florida. He loved to be in the sunshine, take bike rides, and cruise the intercoastal with his wife. He looked forward to having the kids and grandkids visit. He also loved Jesus, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and farming (in that order).

Left to forever cherish his memory in addition to his wife Janis are his sons Christopher (Stacey) Watson of Arlington Heights IL, Eric (Sheila) Watson of Whitehouse, OH and daughter Stacee (Nick) Lukachek of Whitehouse, OH and his much adored grandchildren Aidan and Ethan Watson, Cooper and Kora Watson and Josie and Jayce Lukachek. He is also survived by mother n law Carmen Frazer, sister n laws Joan Watson, Janice Watson, Brenda (Tom) Duvendack, Ann (Dan) Pape and brother n laws Ron (Denise) Dean, Larry (Michelle) Dean and Dean (Kim) Frazer and many nieces and nephews who were very special to him.

Visitation will be held at the Archbold Evangelical Church on Sunday November 11thfrom 2:00 -7:00 pm. A celebration of Russ’s life will take place on Monday November 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Archbold Evangelical Church. Private interment will take place in Whitehouse, Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com . Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Archbold Evangelical Church.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500

Chicago, IL 60611

www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org

Archbold Evangelical Church

705 Lafayette Street

Archbold, OH 43502

www.archboldevan.org

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7

