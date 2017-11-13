Ruth Hemenway (1921 – 2017)

Ruth E. Hemenway, 96 years, of Bryan passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 in her residence.

Ruth was born June 25, 1921 in West Unity, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward M. and Jennie B (Gunn) Raymond. She was a 1939 graduate of West Unity High School.

Ruth married Walter S. Hemenway on November 29, 1947 in Worthington, Ohio. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1995. She worked as a Service Manager at Sears Roebuck Company for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Previously, Ruth worked at Red’s Bakery- West Unity, West Unity Woolen Mill, Kroger, ARO Corp., and Ohio Art. Ruth is a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Williams Center. She was also a member of the County Cousins Home Extension Club for over 60 years, Fat Ladies Card Club, and the Drama Club in Palmetto, Florida where she enjoyed wintering for 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre and Pinochle, making crafts, and going to the Bryan Senior Center, where she also played cards. She truly cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her three children, Scott (Mary) Hemenway of Grover Hill, Ohio, June (Robert) Klingler of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Twig (Bill Cullnane) Hemenway of Goshen, Indiana; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; two sisters, Blanche Newcomb and Grace Partee.

Visitation for Ruth E. Hemenway will be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral Services for Ruth will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Ruth Carter Crist officiating. Interment will follow in Williams Center Cemetery, rural Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or Center Township Cemetery Association – Williams Center Cemetery.

