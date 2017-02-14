Ruth L. Frame (1924 – 2017)

Ruth L. Frame, 92, of Alvordton passed away early Sunday morning at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. She was born on February 25, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to Garrett and Emma (Harbart) Rademaker. She graduated in 1942 from Christian Fenger High School in Cook County, Illinois. She married Merrill Frame, Jr. on November 11, 1944 and he preceded her in death in July of 1974.

Ruth was a member of the Pioneer American Legion, the Montpelier Eagles, and the Montpelier Moose. For over 30 years she owned and operated her own accounting firm, Frames Accounting, in Pioneer. Ruth helped her husband with the family farm in Pioneer for a number of years. She also worked for the Auto Auction in Holiday City for 27 years before retiring in 2004.

She is survived by three sons, Merrill (Nancy) Frame, III of Alvordton, John E. “Jef” (Barbara Thomas) Frame of Bryan and Theodore “Ted” (Lisa) Frame of Pioneer; six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Merrill, one daughter Peggy Bibler, son-in-law Jack Bibler, and five brothers, Raymond, Herman, Theodore, Robert and Richard Rademaker.

Visitation for Ruth will be on Friday, February 17th from 2-6pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pioneer Senior Center. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com