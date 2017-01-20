Ruth L. Sutter (1928 – 2017)

Ruth L. Sutter, 88 years, of Bryan passed away Thursday, January 19, 2017 in her residence with her family by her side. Ruth was born March 4, 1928, in Attica, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Jay and Varie (Riddle) Spencer. She married Melvin Sutter on July 29, 1950, in Tiffin Ohio, and he preceded her in death on April 22, 1997. Ruth worked as a bookmaker in the print shop at ARO Corp for 22 years. She had also worked for General Electric, and the former Sutter’s Steakhouse and Mel’s Car Wash. She loved to spend time with her family.

Surviving is her daughter, Cindy Sutter of Montpelier; former daughter-in-law, Debbie (Richard) Gabel of Wauseon; two grandchildren, Holly Blankenship of Bryan and Ryan (Stephanie) Sutter of Bryan; seven great-grandchildren, Aerika, Dominick, Harlie and Kinlee Blankenship, Kaiden Rousch, Kaighley and Riley Sutter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mel; two sons, Jeffrey and Terry Sutter; two brothers, Karl and Robert Spencer.

Funeral services for Ruth L. Sutter will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. The family will receive relatives and friends two hours prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to the Alzheimer’s Association and Related Disorders, 2500 North Reynolds Road, Toledo, Ohio 43615.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com