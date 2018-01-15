Ruth Lyons (1940 – 2018)

Ruth A. Lyons, age 77, of Edon, Ohio, died at 4:45 A.M. on Friday, January 12, 2018, at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center in Bryan, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Lyons was a 1958 graduate of Edon High School. She was a longtime baby-sitter and she and her husband had been foster parents for twenty-seven years. She was a member of the Edon United Methodist Church and the Florence Township Firebelles.

Ruth A. Lyons was born on May 2, 1940, in Northwest Township near Cooney, Ohio, the daughter of Omer G. and Rachel L. “Becky” (Kinnison) Keller. She married her husband of fifty-nine years, Kenneth E. Lyons, on October 9, 1958, in Edon and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one daughter, Rebecca D. (Jim) Keesbury, of Montpelier, Ohio; two sons, Melmoth Lyons and Martin (Kelli) Lyons, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one grandchild, Nathaniel Keesbury; one great-grandson, Hunter Smith; and a sister-in-law, Joan Keller. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Walter Keller.

Memorials are requested to the Florence Township Fire Department or to the Edon United Methodist Church.

