Ruth Oakes (1923 – 2017)

Ruth Marie Oakes, 93, passed away at her home (Seattle, WA), after a long battle with heart disease, on May 3, 2017.

She was born on November 8, 1923, to Louise and Guy Shoemaker, in West Unity, Ohio, the youngest of 4 girls and 1 boy.

She was a proud graduate of St. Vincent School of Nursing (Toledo, Ohio). She married Charles Deatrick in 1945, in Morenci, MI. He preceded her in death in 1969. She later married Dr. Charles Oakes (for whom she’d worked since the late 1940s), in 1982. He preceded her in death in 1992.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Deatrick and her granddaughter, Lauren Deatrick, both of Seattle, nieces and nephews Mary Krauss, Jim Leu, Elsie Mohr, Paul Mohr, and Bob McCreery, and step-family, Dr. Bob and Susan Oakes (and their children and grandchildren).

A memorial in her honor will be conducted at the 1st Presbyterian Church (405 State St) in Harbor Beach, MI, at 2pm on Sunday, July 2, with burial of her ashes, immediately following, at the Rock Falls Cemetery.