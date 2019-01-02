Ruth Zimmerman (1923-2018)

Ruth J. Zimmerman, age 95, of Wauseon, passed away Monday afternoon, December 31, 2018 Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance.

She was born in Perrysburg on July 14, 1923 to the late Frederick W. Perrin and Lucy (Davis) Perrin. Ruth graduated from Perrysburg High School. She married Wayne Zimmerman and he preceded her in death in 2003. Among those surviving are her daughters, Angela (Roger) Nagel of Wauseon and Sherrin (David) Dominique of Bryan; along with four grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, January 7, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; with a celebration of life service beginning at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Private interment at Wauseon Union Cemetery prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

