Ruth Zimmerman (1924 – 2017)

Ruth Pauline Zimmerman, age 93, went home to heaven on October 15, 2017.

She was born July 9, 1924, on the home farm east of Woodburn, IN, to Ezra and Barbara (Gernhardt) Steiner.

She graduated from Manchester College as a music major, and she used that vocal talent to honor God throughout her life. She married Gordon Zimmerman on June 9, 1946. Ruth supported Gordon as the first pastor (1949) of the Wauseon Evangelical Mennonite Church, today known as Crossroads Evangelical Church. Together they served churches of the Evangelical Mennonite Conference in Kansas, Indiana, and Ohio over many years. Together they also led thirteen group trips abroad, mostly to the Holy Land. Ruth was a resident of Fairlawn Haven in Archbold for the last five years.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Gordon Zimmerman in 2003, and her younger sister, Lois Otto, as well as her four brothers-in-law. Ruth is survived by two sons: Roger (Judith) of Wauseon, OH, and Charles (Jill) of Batesville, IN. Her four grandchildren are Erin (Joshua) Corwin of Indianapolis, IN, Cortny (Dr. Michael) Helmick of Seattle, WA, Joseph (Shannon) Zimmerman of Indianapolis, IN, and Dr. James (Kate) Zimmerman of Wauseon, OH. Her great-grandchildren include Sophia, Caleb, and Elise Corwin, Elliott and Emmett Helmick, Jesse Zimmerman, and two babies on the way. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Klopfenstein; a brother-in-law, Robert Otto, and three sisters-in-law.

Visitation for Ruth will be held from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, where the funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Matt Boyers, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. The family suggests any memorial contributions be given to the Dominican Republic mission that was dear to Ruth and Gordon: Solid Rock International (P.O. Box 20867, Indianapolis, IN 46220) or to Crossroads Evangelical Church (845 East Leggett St., Wauseon, OH 43567). Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.