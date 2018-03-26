Ruthanna Holthues (1937 – 2018)

Ruthanna M. Holthues, age 80, of Edon, Ohio, died at 1:40 P.M. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness. A graduate of Stryker High School, where she was in the National Honor Society, Mrs. Holthues had been a resident of the Edon community since her marriage in 1956 and was employed as a cook by the Edon Northwest School District for many years. Her memberships included St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon, the Women of the Church, the Mary Martha Circle, the Altar Guild, and Edon American Legion Post #662 Auxiliary. She was also active at the Edon Senior Center, calling Bingo, supplying treats such as candies, pies and cakes, and just visiting with other attendees.

Ruthanna M. Holthues was born on June 24, 1937, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Oscar J. and Valda H. (Rohdy) Hildebrandt. She married Jack Holthues on March 17, 1956, in Stryker, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2008.

Survivors include one son, Douglas (Ann) Holthues, of Wauseon, Ohio; one daughter, Debra (Craig) Billings, of Catawba, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Haley (Josh) Davis, Kristen (Chris) Floyd, Alexis, Ella, Jacob and Jordan Holthues; one great-grandchild, Chase Marcus Lassen, Jr.; two brothers, Robert Hildebrandt, of Stryker, and Kenneth Hildebrandt, of Bryan, Ohio; and three sisters, Betty Beck, of Stryker, Norma Stough, of Bryan, and Dona George, of Mesquite, Nevada. She was also preceded in death by one son, Dennis Holthues, in 2016; and one brother, Alden Hildebrandt.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 30, 2018, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Edon. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the church with Reverend Roger Marlow officiating. Interment will follow in the Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Edon Senior Center or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

