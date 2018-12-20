Sally Aspden

Sally Ann Aspden, age 80, of Wauseon, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

According to Sally’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time. Those wishing a monetary contribution are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.

