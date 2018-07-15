Saltalamacchia, Castro Lift Toledo Over Indianapolis 9-2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarrod Saltalamacchia homered and singled as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians 9-2 on Sunday.

Harold Castro homered and singled with two runs for Toledo.

Toledo got on the board first in the fourth inning when Chad Huffman hit a two-run home run.

The Indians tied the game in the sixth inning when Jose Osuna and Kevin Kramer hit sacrifice flies.

Toledo later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run ninth, when the team hit three home runs to help put the game away.

Hunter Cervenka (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Indianapolis starter Casey Sadler (5-4) took the loss in the International League game.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

