Sanchez’s Single Leads Syracuse To 7-6 Win Over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Adrian Sanchez hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Syracuse Chiefs to a 7-6 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday.

Chris Smith got Dawel Lugo to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his first save of the season.

The single by Sanchez scored Andrew Stevenson and Jose Marmolejos and was the game’s last scoring play.

David Goforth (3-3) got the win in relief while Johnny Barbato (0-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Christin Stewart tripled and singled for the Mud Hens.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.