Sandra Bialecki (1942 – 2017)

Sandra Jo. Bialecki, age 75, of Delta, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

She was born in Delta on April 4, 1942 to the late Robert Taylor Sr. and Mildred (Grubbs) Taylor.

Sandra graduated from Delta High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to the late Theodore Bialecki; together they were blessed with two children, Shari and Jeffrey. Sandra was a beautician in Delta for several years and later owner and operator of Dyer and McDermott in Wauseon for 21 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Bialecki in 1997 and her brother, Robert Taylor Jr.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Shari Stough of Pioneer and son, Jeff (Jamie) Bialecki of Delta; grandchildren, Brooke (Larry) Kelley, Adam (Tasha) Stough, Janel (Brandon) Krauss and Justin Bialecki and 9 great grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy.109 in Delta and on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta, Ohio 43515; where a funeral service celebrating Sandra’s life will begin at 11:00 AM. Pastor Eric Markovich will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made to the American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693 or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.