Sandra Fitzenrider (1947 – 2017)

Sandra Fitzenrider, 70 years, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017.

She was passionate-about life, her family and work. Sandy was an avid gardener, had an infectious smile and a “can do” attitude. She was known for being friendly and for doing anything for anyone. People may remember seeing her throughout Stryker as she religiously walked five miles per day. Some of family’s fondest memories of Sandy come from visits to the zoo, as she was an animal lover. She had a quirky sense of humor and sometimes her own language.

Sandy poured everything into her work as a home health and hospice aide and special need caregiver. She had the “patience of Job” as she is recalled saying a time or two. The work, although hard, was very rewarding for her.

Sandy is survived by daughter Lisa (John) Downing; three grandchildren, Allison, Jerzie and Reid. She also leaves behind her beloved companion, Pete, the cat. She was blessed with some special relationships with friends and neighbors that might as well be considered family, including Lona and Cindy, who say Sandy “encouraged them to do things they wouldn’t have normally done.”

A celebration of the life of Sandy will be held at a late date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home in Bryan. In lieu of flowers, a simple random act of kindness in her name is requested, or donations can be made to CHP Home Health & Hospice – Archbold or to Friends of Felines in Defiance, Ohio.

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Sandy’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com