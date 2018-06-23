Sandra Koch (1957-2018)

Sandra Lee Koch, 60, of Alvordton passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Koch was born October 26, 1957, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Paul and Genevieve (Mowbray) Gibson. On May 1, 1990, Sandra was united in marriage to Danny Koch in Springerville, Arizona. She enjoyed watching birds and squirrels and spending time with her family.

Surviving is her husband, Danny, of 28 years, one daughter, Chrissie (Brian) Batt of Bryan, six stepchildren; Kenny (Betty) Koch of West Jefferson, Amanda (Eric) Langham of Bryan, Mike Koch of Reading, Michigan, Crystal Koch of Camden, Michigan, Peggy Hoglan of Phoenix, Arizona, Shirley (Henry) Hicks of Montpelier, 25 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and one sister, Deb (Terry) Seevers of Montpelier. Preceding Sandra in death were her parents, a grandson, Jeremy Hamblin, and a sister, Kathie Koch.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn St. Chapel, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Drew Kuesport officiating. Burial will be held at Shiffler Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle, Suite 202, Maumee, Ohio, 43537. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

