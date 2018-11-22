Sanford Scores 18 Points, Toledo Beats UC Irvine 67-60

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jaelan Sanford scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Toledo beat UC Irvine 67-60 on Wednesday night.
Sanford was 8 of 15 from the field for the Rockets (5-1). Luke Knapke added 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Toledo trailed 30-23 at the break but closed in early in the second half to tie it 38-all on a Dylan Alderson 3-pointer. AJ Adu followed with another 3 and Chris Darrington hit a layup to put the Rockets in the lead for good, 43-38, with 12:45 to play. Later, Sanford and Knapke traded 3s and Willie Jackson made a dunk to help boost Toledo to a 63-53 advantage with 1:23 left.
John Edgar Jr. scored 16 points with five rebounds for the Anteaters (6-1). Max Hazzard added 12 points and Jonathan Galloway had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
