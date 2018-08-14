Saupold Leads Toledo To 1-0 Win Over Syracuse

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Warwick Saupold allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Toledo Mud Hens over the Syracuse Chiefs in a 1-0 win on Monday.

Zac Reininger got Adrian Sanchez to hit into a forceout with a runner on first to end the game for his sixth save of the season.

Saupold struck out four and walked three.

The game’s only run was scored in the seventh inning when Chad Huffman hit a solo home run.

Daniel Stumpf (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Syracuse starter Kyle McGowin (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

The Chiefs were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Mud Hens’ staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Toledo improved to 3-1 against Syracuse this season.

