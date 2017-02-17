School-Age Children Invited To After School Gaming At The Pioneer Branch Library

The Pioneer Branch Library will be holding After School Gaming from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Friday, March 3. Gaming is open to all school-age children and their families. There are several different gaming systems available for kids to use. Board games, chess or checkers, Legos, and KNex are also offered for children to play. Hot dogs and chips, as a snack, will be provided. Parents are asked to pick up their children several minutes prior to closing.

The Pioneer Branch Library is located at 106 Baubice Street. For more information, contact Rose King at 419-737-2833.

