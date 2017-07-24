Scott Pratt (1969 – 2017)

Scott Thomas Pratt, age 48, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Scott was a stay at home dad. He wrapped his life around his five children; Elena, Colin, Serena, Ian, and Kirstin. He loved to make each child feel special and unique either by buying them special gifts or finding ways to spend time with them on what he knew they enjoyed. Scott also loved all the pets they have had and have. He also enjoyed juggling the kids’ busy schedules along with cooking them special meals. He also enjoyed family movie nights and vacations.

Scott was born in Jackson, Michigan, on January 27, 1969, the son of John and Delores (Dubriski) Pratt. On October 30, 1993, he married Theresa Clay, and she survives. Besides Theresa and their five children, Scott is survived by his mother, Delores Pratt of Wauseon; special sister-in-law, Lisa (Mike) Minnich; nephew, Scott Minnich, niece, Jennifer Minnich, and mother-in-law, Bonnie Hackworth of Homer, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father, John Pratt.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to and Educational Fund for the Children, set up an PNC Bank in Wauseon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.