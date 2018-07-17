Scranton/WB Beats Toledo 8-4

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Shane Robinson scored on a wild pitch and Mark Payton scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to an 8-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the RailRiders a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Abiatal Avelino hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Billy McKinney.

Joe Harvey (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Phillippe Aumont (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

