Sentence Handed Down Against Bryan, Ohio Woman For Heroin Possession

A Bryan, Ohio woman was sentenced on February 6 / 2019 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court,

Laura M. Gilmer, age 48, previously pled guilty to Possession of Heroin. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about March 16, 2018, Ms. Gilmer possessed heroin.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Gilmer to three years of community control. He ordered Ms. Gilmer to serve 150 days in CCNO with credit for 141 days served; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete Serenity Haven residential drug treatment; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in her home or vehicle; not enter bars and/or taverns; and comply with an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m, curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Gilmer serving 11 months in prison.

