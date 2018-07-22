Sharilyn Black (1945-2018)

Sharilyn “Sam” Black, age 72, of Stryker, Ohio formerly of Ada, Oklahoma, went to meet her Lord and Saviour, Saturday, July 21, 2018 in St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.

Sharilyn was born November 08, 1945 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Richard C. and Vivian G. (Replogle) Bernath. She was a 1963 graduate of Stryker High School. She lived and worked in Ada, Oklahoma most of her adult life, retiring from Walmart in 2007. She moved back to Stryker, January 2017 where she became very active at Stryker Senior Center, book and coloring club, Friends of the Stryker Library and Faith Weavers. She was a member of Stryker United Methodist Church. She was an avid blood donor.

She had many friends and family that touched her life as well as she was a blessing in return.

Sharilyn is survived by a daughter, Jodi (Bill) Ennis, Festus, Missori. Two grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Siblings, Pam (Tim) Oberlin and William (Pam) Bernath, both of Stryker, Ohio. Charles (Rosemary) Bernath, Fulton, Michigan and Laura (Jan) Schlosser, of Bryan, Ohio. Many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and an older brother, Roger Bernath.

Memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Stryker United Methodist Church. Pastor Nick Woodall and Pastor Tom Graves will officiate. A celebration of life for Sharilyn will be held Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in Stryker United Methodist Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends, and they can share stories and memories. A light luncheon will follow the celebration of life and memorial services in the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stryker Senior Center or Stryker United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.grisierfh.com.

