Sharon K. Brown (1946 – 2017)

Sharon Kay Brown, 70, of Montpelier passed away early Thursday morning at her home. She was born on October 17, 1946 in Logan, Ohio to Kermit D. and Dorothy L. (Covert) Hillard. Sharon attended Montpelier High School. She loved her dogs and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Trina (Dan) Bobilya of Montpelier, Cheryl D. Gipple of Osseo, Michigan, James P. Hedges of Toledo, Lawrence (Jennifer) Hedges of Bowling Green, Ohio and Earl (Karen) Howell of Montpelier; seventeen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren; and one brother Ron (Carolyn) Hillard of Montpelier.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, son Frederick Laforet, Jr., sister Deanna Bostater, and brother Michael HIllard.

Visitation for Sharon will be on Tuesday, February 21st from 11am-2pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Dan Bobilya to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com