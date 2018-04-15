Shelby Hulbert (1937 – 2018)

Shelby J. Hulbert, 80, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio. She was born July 9, 1937 in Rockford, Illinois to Fred and Ruby Weatherford. She was married to Warren G. Hulbert on October 7, 1972. Shelby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a devoted wife and enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and reading. Shelby was a member of the Church of Christ in Montpelier, Ohio and also a member of the Women of the Moose in Montpelier.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years Warren G. Hulbert of Montpelier, Ohio, daughter Paula J. Haight of Rockford, Illinois, son Brian E. (Kathryn) Hulbert of Bluffton, South Carolina, son Paul W. (Joni) Rush of Pioneer, Ohio, daughter Michelle M. (Glen) Nicholson of Spokane Valley, Washington, daughter Destiny (Joe) Velez of Medical Lake, Washington, stepson James M. (Jeanine) Hulbert of Fredericktown, Ohio, stepson Warren G. (Connie) Hulbert II of Bryan Ohio, as well as 18 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and sister Joann Kenney of Rockford, Illinois.

Shelby was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, brothers Dennis Weatherford and Fred Weatherford, and sisters Thomasina Powers, Joyce Lopez, and Sarah Hulmes.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 17, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home, 204 East Main Street, Montpelier, Ohio. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dean Phillips to officiate. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio. Those who desire to consider memorials are asked to consider contributions to the Church of Christ in Montpelier, Ohio, the Montpelier Public Library, CHP Hospice or to the charity of the Donor’s Choice. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

