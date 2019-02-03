Shellie Rex (1971-2019)

Shellie Renaie Rex, age 47, of Evansport, Ohio, passed away at 9:34 A.M. on Friday, February 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family following a lifelong illness. Shellie attended Good Samaritan School from ages 3 to 16.

Shellie was born on June 9, 1971 in Bryan, the daughter of Alfred G. “Mike” and Patsy J. (Phillips) Rex. She is survived by her parents, Mike & Patsy Rex, of Evansport; brothers, Stephen (Chevelle) Rex, of Evansport and Shawn Rex, of Napoleon; nieces, Sierra and Baylee Rex; nephew, Zachary Rex; several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by a half brother, Chris Kuckuck and her grandparents, Alfred and Marjorie Rex and Max W. and Delorise Phillips.

Visitation for Shellie will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan and from 1:00-2:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home with Leroy Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Evansport Cemetery, Evansport, Ohio

Memorial donations are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

