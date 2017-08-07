Sherrie A. Kaiser (1930 – 2017)

Sherrie A. Kaiser, age 87, of Edon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 5, 2017, in her home.

Mrs. Kaiser was a 1948 graduate of Edon High School and a 1951 graduate of Riverside Nursing School in Toledo, Ohio. After many years of being a homemaker and raising her children, she joined the staff of Hamilton Community Schools, Hamilton, Indiana, as the school nurse. She spent twenty-four years taking care of many children’s needs, offering comfort and educating them on their health until her retirement in 1992. She was also a charter member of the Edon Emergency Medical Service, serving a number of years as an EMT. Sherrie was a faithful member of the Edon United Methodist Church, where she was active in the church choir, Sunday school, God’s Gals, mission committee and many other activities. She was an avid reader and a member of the Friends of the Library in Edon. When she wasn’t reading, she was involved in sewing, quilting and visiting shut-ins and friends, bringing food and cheer to their day. Most important was her family and she spent every spare minute with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Living a Christian life and family get-togethers were the highlight of her life.

Sherrie A. Kaiser was born on April 25, 1930, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Harold E. and Margaret (Bauer) Dean. She married Maurice W. Kaiser on October 5, 1951, in Edon and he preceded her in death on February 24, 2013.

She is survived by her loving children, Jennifer (Joseph) Hays, of Edon, Brian Kaiser, of Angola, Indiana, Brenda (Thomas) Avers, of Archbold, Ohio, Steven Kaiser, of Angola, and Annette (Michael) Peckham, of Edon; eight grandchildren, Carla (Jeremy) Gardner, Lindsey Brown, Matthew (Jennifer) Hays, Spencer Kaiser, Madelyn Kaiser, Andrea Avers, James Peckham and Eliza Avers; and five great-grandchildren, Marin Gardner, Kellyn Gardner, Emma Grace Brown, Noah Brown and Daniel Hays. Also surviving is one brother, Jack Dean, of Edon. She was also preceded in death by one son, Michael Kaiser, in 2005, a daughter-in-law, Natalie Kaiser, in April 2017, a granddaughter, Shelby Kaiser, in 1992, and her parents.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. in the Edon United Methodist Church with Pastor Douglas Widdowson and Pastor Eric Dailey officiating. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2017, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home in Edon.

Memorials are requested to the Edon United Methodist Church or to the Friends of the Library in Edon.

