Shirley Brandeberry (1935 – 2018)

Shirley Mae Brandeberry, 83, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday evening at her home. She was born on January 4, 1935 in Montpelier to L.J. and Ila Mae (Winzeler) Apt. Shirley graduated from Montpelier High School in 1955. She married Richard Brandeberry and he preceded her in death in 2015. Shirley was a lifetime member of the Montpelier Eagles Auxiliary. At one time she worked at 50 Corp in West Unity and was a bookkeeper for her husband’s business, J.J.D. Tool Co. in Montpelier.

She is survived by her two daughters, Deb S. Hale and Susan A. Lutz both of Montpelier; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard L. Apt of Montpelier and Charles (Carol Radican) Apt of Bryan.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Michael Brandeberry, brother Donald Apt and grandson Jeremiah Hale.

Visitation for Shirley will be Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home at 204 East Main Street in Montpelier. Services will immediately follow the visitation at 1 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Frank Kampel to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Manor Nursing Home Activity Fund. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com

