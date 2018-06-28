Shirley Sams (1935 – 2018)

Shirley Jean Sams, age 83, passed away peacefully at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, on June 27, 2018. She was born on February 24, 1935 to the late Henry and Mabel Meyers in Pettisville, Ohio. Shirley married Merrill (Sam) Gene Sams and together they worked on the family farm and enjoyed family vacations to Florida. She loved gardening her flowers and feeding the birds.

The love of her life was her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Jody Cramer of Lansing, MI; Rusty (Nancy) Sams of Wauseon, OH; Mac Sams of Wauseon; and Shelly Haise of Temperance, MI. She is also survived by a brother, Jim (Charlene) Meyers of Perrysburg, OH; two grandchildren Hannah Haise and Sam Haise of Temperance, Mi.; several nieces and nephews; step grandchildren Erin Bialy and Paul Bialy; and four step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Michael Sams, and grandson, Dustin Merrill Sams.

When trouble arose, Shirley would always say “Oh Dear Lord.”

Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes in Wauseon, OH from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Zion United Methodist Church, 4533 Co. Rd 11 in Wauseon, OH at 11 am with Pastor Don Kreiger, officiating. Burial will follow at the Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Zion United Methodist Church.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes of Wauseon, OH has been entrusted with the arrangements. Those wishing an online condolence to the family may do so at www.grisierfh.com.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.