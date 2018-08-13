Smith hits walk-off double In 10th, Buffalo Beats Toledo 5-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dwight Smith had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 5-4 on Sunday.

Jonathan Davis scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Mud Hens tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Chad Huffman hit a solo home run.

Smith doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

Tim Mayza (6-2) got the win in relief while Johnny Barbato (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.