Souls Harbor To Perform At Wauseon’s Zion Methodist

Souls Harbor, a Gospel music group, will be presenting a concert at the Zion United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 5 at 4:00 PM. The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Fulton Co. Rd. 11 between Co. Rds. D and E, 2 ½ mi south of St. Rt. 2 (Airport Hwy.). Please note: this is the new location for concerts formerly held at the north dover united methodist church. The group includes Joy Brown, lead, David Brown, tenor, and Ron Brown, baritone. The mission statement of Souls Harbor is to share the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through song. Those who are lost are encouraged to come to know Christ as their personal Savior; those who know Christ are encouraged to draw closer to and rely on Him in their daily lives. Come at 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 5, to be blessed with their music. There is no admission charge. A freewill offering will be taken. There will be a light meal after the concert. For more information, please call (419) 867-1528.

Related